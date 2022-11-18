Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.