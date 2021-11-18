Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.