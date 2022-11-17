 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

