This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
