For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 23-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
