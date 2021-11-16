Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy and windy early. A few showers possible late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
