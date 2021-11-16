Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy and windy early. A few showers possible late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.