Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.