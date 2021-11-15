Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
