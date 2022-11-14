Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
