 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News