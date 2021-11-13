Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. It will be a cold day in Racine Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
