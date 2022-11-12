This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mp…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It loo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…