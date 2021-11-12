 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

