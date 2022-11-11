Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.