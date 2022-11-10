Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
