Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
