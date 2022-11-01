Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.