This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks…
Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…