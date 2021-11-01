 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News