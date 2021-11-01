This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
