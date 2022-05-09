Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
