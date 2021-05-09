May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.