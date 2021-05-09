Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
