For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.