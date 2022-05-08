 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News