May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.