This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
