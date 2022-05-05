 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News