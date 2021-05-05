May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.