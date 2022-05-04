 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News