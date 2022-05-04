This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
