Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
