For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
