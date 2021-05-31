May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.