This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. …
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…