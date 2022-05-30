 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

Local Weather

