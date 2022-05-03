Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
