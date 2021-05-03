May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.