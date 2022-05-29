 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

