Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. …
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…