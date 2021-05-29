 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News