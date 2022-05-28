For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. …
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…