Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
