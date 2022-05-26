 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

Local Weather

