May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

