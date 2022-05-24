This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It shoul…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
This evening in Racine: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…