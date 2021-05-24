This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomor…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The f…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. How likely…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…