May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.