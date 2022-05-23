This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It shoul…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%…
This evening in Racine: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…