May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.