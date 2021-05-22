Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
