This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
