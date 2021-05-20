May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.