May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.