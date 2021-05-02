May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.