May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.