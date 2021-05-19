This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…
This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is s…