For the drive home in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
